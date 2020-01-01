Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.28.

ROKU has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Roku from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie upped their target price on Roku from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Roku from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $134.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.13. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,673.75 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $4,884,950.00. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.52, for a total value of $2,981,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,422.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 253,775 shares of company stock worth $36,779,125. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1,110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 53.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

