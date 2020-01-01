Rotharium Price Tops $0.84 on Major Exchanges (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Rotharium token can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00011647 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and STEX. In the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 29.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $116.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rotharium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01367493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00123922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotharium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotharium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotharium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.