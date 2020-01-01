Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) Insider Purchases £151.28 in Stock

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS) insider Katie Murray purchased 62 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 244 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($199.00).

Katie Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 28th, Katie Murray purchased 64 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 232 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £148.48 ($195.32).

RBS opened at GBX 240.30 ($3.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.56. Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 274.20 ($3.61).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBS. Morgan Stanley raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 255 ($3.35) to GBX 235 ($3.09) in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 270.29 ($3.56).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.