Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 2,750 by Berenberg Bank

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.73) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($35.52) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,803.33 ($36.88).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 2,239.50 ($29.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,226.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,358.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $83.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.92. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82).

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

