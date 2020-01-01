RPM International (RPM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect RPM International to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RPM International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of RPM stock opened at $76.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. RPM International has a 1 year low of $51.95 and a 1 year high of $76.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPM. ValuEngine cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Vertical Research upgraded RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Vertical Group raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

In related news, Director David A. Daberko sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $834,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,404.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $419,515.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,123.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.