RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Tops $6,505.37 on Top Exchanges (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $357,795.00 and $185,840.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $6,505.37 or 0.89882863 BTC on exchanges including Cashierest, Huobi and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002198 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 132% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CRYPTO:RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 55 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

RSK Smart Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, Huobi and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

