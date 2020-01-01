Rupee (RUP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $82,590.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupee alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 37,197,600 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rupee

Rupee can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.