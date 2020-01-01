Rupiah Token 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $499,035.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Rupiah Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and DDEX. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $92,793.00 and approximately $499,035.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.71 or 0.06042347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036376 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 160,362,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,292,000,000 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official website is idrt.link/whitepaper. The official message board for Rupiah Token is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.