Safe Haven Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $7,626.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.07 or 0.02402639 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 99% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The official website for Safe Haven is safehaven.io. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

