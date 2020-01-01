Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $9.91 Million

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006574 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Safe has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $93,857.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00060720 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00583501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00233896 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

