Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.52 on Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Safe has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $99,831.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00007312 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, DragonEX and CoinEgg.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059959 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00578445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00234628 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086799 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001776 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

