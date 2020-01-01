SafeCoin Price Up 21.5% This Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $690,960.00 and $170.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061041 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00039738 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00581129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00235006 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00086073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001808 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

SafeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

