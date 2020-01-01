Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Sailpoint Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $1,044,960.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $472,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,393,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,920,115.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,822. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 20.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,012,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,371,000 after purchasing an additional 507,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 91.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAIL opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.50 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $32.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Sailpoint Technologies’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

