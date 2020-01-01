SALT Trading Down 26.5% This Week (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 26.5% lower against the US dollar. SALT has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $90,888.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0485 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, IDEX and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SALT

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Gate.io, ABCC, AirSwap, Binance, IDEX, Upbit, Liqui, OKEx, Huobi, LATOKEN, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

