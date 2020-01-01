SaluS 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,374.00 (SLS)

SaluS (CURRENCY:SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One SaluS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.09 or 0.00070431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SaluS has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SaluS has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $10,374.00 worth of SaluS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SaluS alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061150 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085205 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,234.10 or 1.00049035 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About SaluS

SLS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2016. SaluS’s total supply is 1,012,265 coins. SaluS’s official website is saluscoin.info. SaluS’s official Twitter account is @Kushed_Crypto.

SaluS Coin Trading

SaluS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SaluS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SaluS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SaluS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SaluS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SaluS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.