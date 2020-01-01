savedroid (SVD) Trading Up 24.6% This Week

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. savedroid has a market capitalization of $433,533.00 and $633.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, savedroid has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar. One savedroid token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network and Cobinhood.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00039084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.45 or 0.06009204 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029766 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036364 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00001221 BTC.

savedroid Profile

savedroid is a token. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Cobinhood, Bancor Network, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

