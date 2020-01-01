SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.52% of SB One Bancorp worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 62.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the third quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SB One Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBBX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SB One Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. SB One Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.29 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.71.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SB One Bancorp Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

