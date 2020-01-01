ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub downgraded ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get ScanSource alerts:

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 27,588 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 83,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in ScanSource by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 14,967 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $923.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.98. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $40.55.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.93 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.