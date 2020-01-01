Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 8th. Analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $547.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SCHN opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $586.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $206,632.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,872.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,923.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie set a $23.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

