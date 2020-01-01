SelfSell (SSC) Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $56,445.00 and approximately $9,106.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. In the last week, SelfSell has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036145 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bitinka and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.