Semux Hits 24-Hour Volume of $797.00 (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Semux has a market capitalization of $805,527.00 and $797.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be bought for about $0.0637 or 0.00000893 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Semux alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036103 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007607 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000871 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000153 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,637,886 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Semux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Semux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.