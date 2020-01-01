Semux Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. Semux has a market cap of $844,794.00 and approximately $736.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0669 or 0.00000923 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036275 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00018564 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003664 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000982 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000152 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000246 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,633,251 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. Semux’s official website is www.semux.org.

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

