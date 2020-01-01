Sentient Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $691,431.00 (SEN)

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sentient Coin has a market capitalization of $691,431.00 and approximately $22,557.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061041 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00039738 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00581129 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00235006 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00086073 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001801 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

Sentient Coin (SEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,760,158,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,350,158,820 coins. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentient Coin Coin Trading

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentient Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentient Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

