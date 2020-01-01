Sentinel Chain (SENC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $547.00

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, COSS, CoinBene and IDEX. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $247,930.00 and approximately $547.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sentinel Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.