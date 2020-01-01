Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.0099 on Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, GDAC and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014728 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008291 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

UPP is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,194,835 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bibox, Hotbit, Bilaxy, BitForex, GDAC, IDEX, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

