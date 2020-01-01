Sentinel (SENT) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Sentinel token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. Sentinel has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $41,058.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

