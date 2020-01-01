Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Given Buy Rating at Roth Capital

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Roth Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 308.33% from the stock’s current price.

SQNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Shares of SQNS opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.66. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 5,040.51% and a negative net margin of 128.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.