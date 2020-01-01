SF Capital Achieves Market Capitalization of $32,149.00 (SFCP)

SF Capital (CURRENCY:SFCP) traded 360% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, SF Capital has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. SF Capital has a total market capitalization of $32,149.00 and $60.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SF Capital token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01368618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SF Capital Token Profile

SF Capital's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,198,265 tokens. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SF Capital Token Trading

SF Capital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SF Capital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

