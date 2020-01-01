SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Reaches $110,378.00

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded down 49% against the U.S. dollar. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $110,378.00 and approximately $193.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,248.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.01830849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02854620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00581374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00631837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062545 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00388122 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh. SHIELD’s official website is www.shieldx.sh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency.

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.