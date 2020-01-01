Shift Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SHIFT)

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Shift coin can currently be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex and IDAX. In the last seven days, Shift has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Shift has a market capitalization of $845,239.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

SHIFT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,649,143 coins. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Shift is www.shiftnrg.org.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, IDAX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.