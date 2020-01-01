SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) & Loop Industries (OTCMKTS:LOOP) Head-To-Head Survey

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR alerts:

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Loop Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR $8.99 billion 4.56 $1.00 billion $8.92 3.07 Loop Industries N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($0.39) -25.38

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Loop Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Loop Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Loop Industries has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 46.46%. Given Loop Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.1% of Loop Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR N/A N/A N/A Loop Industries N/A -100.15% -63.43%

Summary

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR beats Loop Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Company Profile

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene. The Chemicals segment provides functional chemicals, such as polymer emulsion and unsaturated polyester resins; industrial gases comprising liquefied carbon dioxide, dry ice, oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon, fusing ethylene, and helium; basic chemicals that include liquefied ammonia, acrylonitrile, and chloroprene rubber; and electronic chemicals, which comprise high-purity gases for electronics. The Electronics segment offers aluminum based and glass based hard disks (HDs); aluminum substrates for HDs; LED chips, epitaxial wafers, rare earth magnetic alloys, and lithium-ion battery materials; MOCVD epitaxial wafers; and advanced battery materials. The Inorganics segment provides alumina electrical fillers fused materials, abrasive grains lapping and polishing materials, plasma spraying materials, refractories, alumina for heat-radiation fillers, spherical alumina, hexagonal boron nitride, lubrication and mold-release agents, and polishing materials; and graphite electrodes. The Aluminum segment offers aluminum capacitor foils and aluminum sheets; extruded and forged products, aluminum cylinders, cast rods of aluminum alloys, compressors, heat exchangers, and power semiconductor cooling devices; and aluminum beverage cans. The Others segment engages in the general trading and building materials business; and sells chemicals, resins, metals, and electronic materials. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.