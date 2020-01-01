SIBCoin (SIB) Price Down 6.7% Over Last Week

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0310 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, C-CEX and Bittrex. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a market cap of $560,500.00 and $215.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,248.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.64 or 0.01830849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $206.79 or 0.02854620 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00581374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.77 or 0.00631837 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00062545 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00023965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00388122 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,100,403 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, C-CEX, Upbit, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

