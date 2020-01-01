Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Siemens AG (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIEGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. HSBC upgraded Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $64.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Siemens has a 52-week low of $46.85 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Siemens will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

