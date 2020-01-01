Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,723 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.11% of Sientra worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 282.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. Sientra Inc has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sientra Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

