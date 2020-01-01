SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILV opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

