Silverway Reaches One Day Volume of $29,780.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Silverway token can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00005577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim. During the last week, Silverway has traded 37.7% lower against the dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $40.41 million and $29,780.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Silverway alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,241.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.52 or 0.02852520 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00546097 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Silverway Token Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official message board is medium.com/silverwayplatform. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinLim and Coinsbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Silverway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Silverway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.