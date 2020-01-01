Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €113.00 by Baader Bank

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been given a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective by Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIX2. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €105.83 ($123.06).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €89.65 ($104.24) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 12-month low of €66.45 ($77.27) and a 12-month high of €103.40 ($120.23). The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 18.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of €87.18 and a 200-day moving average of €88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

