SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $412.53 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) to report sales of $412.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SLM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $418.79 million and the lowest is $408.60 million. SLM reported sales of $382.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.58 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. BidaskClub upgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,246,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $196,647,000 after purchasing an additional 631,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SLM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 205,773 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SLM by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,276,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,916,000 after buying an additional 1,654,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,274,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after buying an additional 340,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 11.21%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

