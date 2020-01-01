SmartCash (SMART) Trading 6.1% Lower This Week

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $14,526.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CoinBene and CryptoBridge. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,206.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.59 or 0.01812791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.59 or 0.02839931 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00584198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00636037 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00062418 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00388752 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Braziliex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

