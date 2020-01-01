SmartMesh 1-Day Volume Tops $13,873.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and Huobi. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $13,873.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh (CRYPTO:SMT) is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 tokens. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

Buying and Selling SmartMesh

SmartMesh can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

