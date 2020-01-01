Smartshare (SSP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $218,431.00

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Smartshare has a market cap of $864,105.00 and $218,431.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $24.68 and $13.77. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Smartshare Coin Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $51.55, $50.98, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

