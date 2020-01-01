SnowGem (XSG) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $45,156.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. SnowGem has a market cap of $241,225.00 and $45,156.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,239.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.01821393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.62 or 0.02870617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00581846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00628309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00062843 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00387514 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,046,240 coins and its circulating supply is 20,969,148 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.