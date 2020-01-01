SnowGem (XSG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $40,166.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 16% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $269,359.00 and approximately $40,166.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,163.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.39 or 0.01806849 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $202.53 or 0.02828283 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00582112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00637486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00061699 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00024068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00387717 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,062,520 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,428 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

