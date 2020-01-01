Social Send (SEND) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $36.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Social Send has a market cap of $112,252.00 and approximately $36.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010086 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003040 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006100 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Social Send

Social Send (CRYPTO:SEND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 52,777,031 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Send using one of the exchanges listed above.

