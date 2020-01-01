SolarCoin Price Tops $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (SLR)

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. One SolarCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Lykke Exchange. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $853,667.00 and approximately $158.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00581562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011115 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 189% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,892,436 coins and its circulating supply is 56,033,790 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

