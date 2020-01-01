Soma Price Hits $0.0116 (SCT)

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Soma has a total market capitalization of $113,008.00 and approximately $59,043.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Soma has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. One Soma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Cryptopia and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00061036 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085273 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001148 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00069344 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,238.58 or 1.00114709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Soma

Soma (SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

