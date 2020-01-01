SONM (SNM) Price Tops $0.0131 on Exchanges

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One SONM token can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, COSS and HitBTC. SONM has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $2.80 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SONM has traded up 28.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Profile

SONM launched on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SONM is sonm.io.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, COSS, YoBit, Kucoin, Binance, Liqui, Tidex, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

