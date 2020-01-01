SONM (SNM) Price Up 28% This Week

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 16% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. SONM has a total market cap of $4.76 million and $3.98 million worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SONM token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Binance and OKEx. During the last seven days, SONM has traded up 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SONM

SONM’s launch date was January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SONM is sonm.io. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SONM

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX, Liqui, YoBit, OKEx, Binance, COSS and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

