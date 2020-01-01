SONO (SONO) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SONO has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. SONO has a total market capitalization of $1,358.00 and $5.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00060720 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00039478 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00583501 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00233896 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085526 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.