SONO (SONO) Price Tops $0.0006

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One SONO coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SONO has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a market cap of $1,340.00 and $5.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059959 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038866 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00578445 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00234628 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086799 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001776 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin. SONO’s official website is projectsono.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.